Nick Herbig is +5000 to capture the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 18th-best in the NFL.

Want to bet on Nick Herbig? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nick Herbig 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +5000 18th Bet $100 to win $5,000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nick Herbig Insights

Herbig has helped carry the Steelers' defense with three tackles in two games.

The Steelers are putting up 199 passing yards per game offensively this year (18th in NFL), and they are surrendering 206.5 passing yards per game (16th) on defense.

It's been a hard stretch for Pittsburgh in terms of running the ball, ranking second-worst in rushing offense (48 rushing yards per game) and worst in rushing defense (193 rushing yards per game allowed) in 2023.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Steelers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Kenny Pickett +15000 (29th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) T.J. Watt +12500 (26th in NFL) George Pickens +8000 (31st in NFL) Diontae Johnson +15000 (61st in NFL) Pat Freiermuth +20000 (77th in NFL) Najee Harris +20000 (77th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.