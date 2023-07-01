Norway Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
In Group A, Norway is the -300 favorite to finish on top, and is +4000 to win the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Bet on who will win the Women's World Cup and more at Draftkings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Norway: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+4000
|12
|1
|Odds to Win Group A
|-300
|6
|1
Norway: Last World Cup Performance
Isabell Herlovsen was the team's leading scorer at the 2019 World Cup with two goals. Lisa-Marie Utland tacked on one goal.
Bet on Norway to win the Women's World Cup & more on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Norway: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|New Zealand
|July 20
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Switzerland
|July 25
|4:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Philippines
|July 30
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Norway Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Mathilde Harviken
|21
|-
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Marit Bratberg Lund
|25
|-
|SK Brann (Norway)
|Sara Horte
|22
|-
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Maren Mjelde
|33
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Anja Sonstevold
|31
|2
|Inter Milano (Italy)
|Tuva Hansen
|25
|4
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Guro Bergsvand
|29
|5
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Cecilie Fiskerstrand
|27
|1
|Lillestrom SK Kvinner (Norway)
|Aurora Mikalsen
|27
|23
|SK Brann (Norway)
|Guro Pettersen
|31
|-
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Guro Reiten
|28
|11
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|28
|10
|-
|Ada Hegerberg
|28
|14
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Amalie Eikeland
|27
|15
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Karina Saevik
|27
|9
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Vilde Boe Risa
|27
|8
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Sophie Roman Haug
|24
|22
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Anna Josendal
|22
|21
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Julie Blakstad
|21
|17
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Frida Maanum
|23
|18
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Ingrid Syrstad Engen
|25
|7
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Emilie Haavi
|31
|20
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Thea Bjelde
|23
|16
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.