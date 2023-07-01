Don't make a futures bet on the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the 2023 Big Ten title or win a CFP title before digging into the data below.

Ohio State Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70)

+700 (Bet $10 to win $70) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Ohio State 2023 Schedule

Ohio State will have to overcome the 16th-hardest schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total last year). The Buckeyes have nine games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including three teams that totaled nine or more wins and zero with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Indiana September 2 1 - Youngstown State September 9 2 - Western Kentucky September 16 3 - @ Notre Dame September 23 4 - Maryland October 7 6 - @ Purdue October 14 7 - Penn State October 21 8 - Penn State October 21 8 - @ Wisconsin October 28 9 - @ Rutgers November 4 10 - Michigan State November 11 11 - Minnesota November 18 12 - @ Michigan November 25 13 -

