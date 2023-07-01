Ohio State 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes' over/under for wins during the 2023 season, 10.5, is the highest in the Big Ten.
Ohio State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|10.5
|-105
|-115
|51.2%
Buckeyes' 2022 Performance
- Ohio State found success on both sides of the ball last season, ranking ninth-best in total offense (490.7 yards per game) and 14th-best in total defense (321.5 yards allowed per game).
- On offense, Ohio State was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 14th-best in FBS by totaling 298.3 passing yards per game. It ranked 27th on defense (200.5 passing yards allowed per game).
- Last year OSU was 7-1 at home and 4-0 away.
- The Buckeyes were winless as underdogs (0-1), but they went 11-1 as favorites.
Ohio State's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|3,688 YDS (66.3%) / 41 TD / 6 INT
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|77 REC / 1,263 YDS / 14 TD / 97.2 YPG
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|74 REC / 1,151 YDS / 10 TD / 88.5 YPG
|Miyan Williams
|RB
|825 YDS / 14 TD / 63.5 YPG / 6.4 YPC
|Tommy Eichenberg
|LB
|104 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Steele Chambers
|RB
|62 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Lathan Ransom
|DB
|61 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|DL
|23 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 2 INT
Buckeyes' Strength of Schedule
- Based on their opponents' combined win total last season (80), the Buckeyes have the 16th-toughest schedule in college football.
- Based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year (64), Ohio State has the 10th-hardest conference schedule in college football.
- In 2023, Ohio State will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing zero squads that had three or fewer wins a season ago.
Ohio State 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Indiana
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Youngstown State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Western Kentucky
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Notre Dame
|September 23
|-
|-
|6
|Maryland
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Purdue
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Penn State
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Wisconsin
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Rutgers
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Michigan State
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Minnesota
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Michigan
|November 25
|-
|-
