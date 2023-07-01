At +20000, Pat Freiermuth is a long shot to bring home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 75th-best in the NFL.

Pat Freiermuth 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Pat Freiermuth Insights

Freiermuth chipped in with 63 receptions for 732 yards and two TDs last season, getting 98 targets and averaging 45.8 yards per game.

The Steelers called a pass on 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. Their offense was 26th in the NFL in points scored.

From an offensive standpoint, Pittsburgh ranked 24th in the NFL with 200.5 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 19th in passing yards allowed per contest (222.3).

All Steelers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY T.J. Watt +25000 (47th in NFL) +750 (3rd in NFL) Kenny Pickett +5000 (17th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Minkah Fitzpatrick +10000 (28th in NFL) Diontae Johnson +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Heyward +25000 (71st in NFL) Najee Harris +20000 (75th in NFL) George Pickens +20000 (75th in NFL) Pat Freiermuth +20000 (75th in NFL)

