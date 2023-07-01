Pat Freiermuth: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Pat Freiermuth is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their season in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Pat Freiermuth Injury Status
Freiermuth is currently not on the injured list.
Pat Freiermuth 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|98 TAR, 63 REC, 732 YDS, 2 TD
Pat Freiermuth Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|85.20
|165
|12
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|95.48
|162
|8
|2023 ADP
|-
|90
|9
Pat Freiermuth 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|10
|5
|75
|0
|Week 2
|Patriots
|7
|4
|22
|1
|Week 3
|@Browns
|4
|2
|41
|0
|Week 4
|Jets
|9
|7
|85
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 7
|@Dolphins
|9
|8
|75
|0
|Week 8
|@Eagles
|7
|4
|57
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|7
|4
|36
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|12
|8
|79
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|4
|3
|39
|0
|Week 13
|@Falcons
|5
|3
|76
|0
|Week 14
|Ravens
|6
|3
|33
|1
|Week 16
|Raiders
|8
|7
|66
|0
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|6
|3
|36
|0
|Week 18
|Browns
|2
|0
|0
|0
