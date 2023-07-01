Rodney McLeod is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Cleveland Browns match up with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Rodney McLeod Injury Status

McLeod is currently listed as active.

Rodney McLeod 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 92 Tackles (8.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Rodney McLeod 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Jaguars 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 3 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 1 2 Week 4 Titans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 6 Jaguars 0.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 7 @Titans 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 8 Commanders 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 0.0 1.0 6 0 1 Week 12 Steelers 0.0 1.0 6 0 1 Week 13 @Cowboys 0.0 1.0 6 0 1 Week 15 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 16 Chargers 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 17 @Giants 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Texans 0.0 0.0 8 1 1

