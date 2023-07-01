T.J. Watt is +750 to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are third-best in the league. Overall, he has two different props bets available to bet on. Learn more below.

T.J. Watt 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +25000 47th Bet $100 to win $25,000 Def. POY +750 3rd Bet $100 to win $750

T.J. Watt Insights

Watt helped carry the defense with 39 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 10 games.

Offensively, the Steelers ranked 24th in the NFL with 200.5 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 19th in passing yards allowed per contest (222.3).

Pittsburgh put up 122.2 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 16th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked ninth, surrendering 108.1 rushing yards per game.

All Steelers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY T.J. Watt +25000 (47th in NFL) +750 (3rd in NFL) Kenny Pickett +5000 (17th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Minkah Fitzpatrick +10000 (28th in NFL) Diontae Johnson +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Heyward +25000 (71st in NFL) Najee Harris +20000 (75th in NFL) George Pickens +20000 (75th in NFL) Pat Freiermuth +20000 (75th in NFL)

