Trenton Thompson and the Pittsburgh Steelers will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12 of the 2023 campaign. Here's everything you need to know, if you're looking for Thompson's stats.

Trenton Thompson Injury Status

Thompson is currently not on the injury report.

Trenton Thompson 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats
6 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Trenton Thompson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 11 @Browns 0.0 0.0 6 0 2

