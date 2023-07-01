The West Virginia Mountaineers rank 12th in the Big 12, with +20000 odds to take home the conference title in 2023. In Addition they have +50000 odds to bring home a national championship. Peruse the article below for more info on the team's futures championship odds.

West Virginia Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000)

+20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

West Virginia 2023 Schedule

West Virginia will face the toughest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (88). The Mountaineers have 11 games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including four teams that tallied nine or more wins and zero with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Penn State September 2 1 - Duquesne September 9 2 - Pittsburgh September 16 3 - Texas Tech September 23 4 - @ TCU September 30 5 - @ Houston October 12 7 - Oklahoma State October 21 8 - @ UCF October 28 9 - BYU November 4 10 - @ Oklahoma November 11 11 - Cincinnati November 18 12 - @ Baylor November 25 13 -

