Sandy Alcantara will be on the hill for the Miami Marlins when they take on Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+170). An 8.5-run total is listed in this game.

Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 48-23 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 67.6% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 18-6 (75%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 67.7% chance to win.

In the 82 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-34-3).

The Braves have covered 50% of their games this season, going 7-7-0 ATS.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-15 26-12 20-9 35-18 42-22 13-5

