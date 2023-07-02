How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
Sandy Alcantara will take the mound for the Miami Marlins against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 155 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .496 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.272).
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.7 runs per game (464 total runs).
- The Braves' .342 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.70 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.264).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider will look to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 3.83 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Strider is seeking his third quality start in a row.
- Strider will try to continue a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/26/2023
|Twins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sonny Gray
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Kenta Maeda
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|W 16-4
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Gavin Williams
|7/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Shane Bieber
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Cal Quantrill
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
