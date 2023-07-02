Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (55-27) on Sunday, July 2, when they take on Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (48-36) at Truist Park at 1:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +170 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (9-2, 3.83 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (3-6, 4.91 ERA)

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 48 (67.6%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 18-6 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been victorious in 22, or 51.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Braves vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) - 0.5 (+150) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

