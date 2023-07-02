C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and nine walks while batting .234.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 43 of 73 games this year (58.9%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (19.2%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.6%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 21 games this year (28.8%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (37.0%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.254
|AVG
|.216
|.300
|OBP
|.261
|.418
|SLG
|.373
|12
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|22
|27/5
|K/BB
|36/4
|5
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.