C.J. Abrams -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and nine walks while batting .234.
  • Abrams has gotten a hit in 43 of 73 games this year (58.9%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (19.2%).
  • In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.6%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 21 games this year (28.8%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 27 games this year (37.0%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 37
.254 AVG .216
.300 OBP .261
.418 SLG .373
12 XBH 12
4 HR 3
12 RBI 22
27/5 K/BB 36/4
5 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.