The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .474 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .265 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks.

Smith is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Smith has picked up a hit in 51 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

In four games this season, he has homered (5.1%, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate).

Smith has driven in a run in 15 games this season (19.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.1%).

He has scored in 29 of 78 games (37.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .254 AVG .275 .310 OBP .353 .289 SLG .389 3 XBH 10 1 HR 3 6 RBI 13 26/10 K/BB 21/16 0 SB 0

