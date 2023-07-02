Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .264 with 26 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Candelario will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 during his last games.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 49 of 78 games this year (62.8%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (26.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (12.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (22 of 78), with more than one RBI 13 times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.255
|AVG
|.272
|.333
|OBP
|.341
|.441
|SLG
|.490
|20
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|24
|31/13
|K/BB
|36/14
|0
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Phillies give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Suarez (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
