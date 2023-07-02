The New York Mets (37-46) and San Francisco Giants (46-37) square off on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable pitchers are David Peterson (2-6) for the Mets and Ross Stripling (0-2) for the Giants.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mets vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peterson - NYM (2-6, 7.00 ERA) vs Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.88 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: David Peterson

The Mets will send Peterson (2-6) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The left-hander allowed five hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 7.00, a 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.689.

He has one quality starts in nine chances this season.

Peterson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

David Peterson vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 397 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB. They are batting .249 for the campaign with 99 home runs, 10th in the league.

The left-hander has allowed the Giants to go 7-for-23 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI in five innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling

Stripling (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.88 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

During 10 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 6.88 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.

Stripling has yet to record a quality start this season.

Stripling will look to secure his fourth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.5 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Ross Stripling vs. Mets

The opposing Mets offense has the 20th-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and ranks ninth in home runs hit (103) in all of MLB. They have a collective .238 batting average, and are 21st in the league with 655 total hits and 18th in MLB action scoring 368 runs.

Stripling has a 5.4 ERA and a 2.1 WHIP against the Mets this season in 3 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .375 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.