On Sunday, Michael Chavis (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

  • Chavis is hitting .256 with a home run and three walks.
  • In 10 of 16 games this season, Chavis has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one of 16 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Chavis has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in four of 16 games so far this season.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
.211 AVG .292
.211 OBP .370
.211 SLG .417
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
1 RBI 2
6/0 K/BB 8/3
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 86 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.18, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
