The injury report for the Washington Mystics (9-6) ahead of their game against the Dallas Wings (7-8) currently features two players on it. The matchup begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 2 from College Park Center.

The Mystics are coming off of a 94-89 loss to the Dream in their most recent outing on Friday.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Mystics vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Mystics Player Leaders

Elena Delle Donne is the Mystics' top scorer (19.5 points per game), and she puts up 2.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds. Her scoring average ranks her seventh in the league.

The Mystics receive 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Brittney Sykes.

Natasha Cloud tops the Mystics in assists (6.1 per game), and averages 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. She also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Mystics receive 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Ariel Atkins.

Mystics vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -4.5 163.5

