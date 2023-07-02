Nationals vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (44-38) and the Washington Nationals (33-49) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park (on July 2) at 1:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Phillies.
The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (2-2, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.28 ERA).
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those contests had spread set by bookmakers).
- The Nationals have come away with 30 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has been victorious three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (339 total), Washington is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.78 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 26
|@ Mariners
|L 8-4
|Trevor Williams vs Luis Castillo
|June 27
|@ Mariners
|W 7-4
|Jake Irvin vs Bryan Woo
|June 28
|@ Mariners
|W 4-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Logan Gilbert
|June 30
|@ Phillies
|W 2-1
|Josiah Gray vs Cristopher Sanchez
|July 1
|@ Phillies
|L 19-4
|MacKenzie Gore vs Zack Wheeler
|July 2
|@ Phillies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|July 3
|Reds
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Luke Weaver
|July 4
|Reds
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Luke Weaver
|July 5
|Reds
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 6
|Reds
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Brandon Williamson
|July 7
|Rangers
|-
|Trevor Williams vs TBA
