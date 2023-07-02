The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario take the field against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 66 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Washington has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 339 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.78 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined 1.476 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (4-4) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in four innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In 16 starts, Williams has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/26/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners W 4-1 Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies L 19-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds - Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds - Home Patrick Corbin Luke Weaver 7/5/2023 Reds - Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds - Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers - Home Trevor Williams -

