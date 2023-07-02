On Sunday, July 2 at 1:35 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies (44-38) host the Washington Nationals (33-49) at Citizens Bank Park. Ranger Suarez will get the ball for the Phillies, while Trevor Williams will take the mound for the Nationals.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (2-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (4-4, 4.28 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Nationals' game against the Phillies but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Nationals (+200) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to beat the Phillies with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $30.00.

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 31, or 60.8%, of the 51 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have played four times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Philadelphia has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 6-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 30, or 39.5%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 3-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

