After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Riley Adams and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams has three doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks while hitting .283.

Adams has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.4% of his games this year, Adams has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in four of 17 games so far this season.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .385 AVG .095 .442 OBP .174 .718 SLG .238 7 XBH 1 2 HR 1 6 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings