At +6600 as of December 31, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last season.

The Steelers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh averaged 322.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 13th, surrendering 330.4 yards per contest.

At home last year, the Steelers were 4-4. Away, they were 5-4.

Pittsburgh posted a 4-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-6 record as underdogs.

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Harris also had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.

Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Alex Highsmith recorded 14.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 63 tackles.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +900 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +15000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 7 October 22 @ Rams - +5000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +12500 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +900 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +10000 16 December 23 Bengals - +900 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

