On Monday, Corey Dickerson (.133 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson has six doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .237.

Dickerson has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 32 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Dickerson has had an RBI in nine games this season (28.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 19 .188 AVG .262 .206 OBP .308 .219 SLG .443 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 9 8/1 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings