Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .264 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks.

Smith will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.8% of his games this year (52 of 79), with more than one hit 23 times (29.1%).

In four games this season, he has gone deep (5.1%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 19.0% of his games this season, Smith has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 29 of 79 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .254 AVG .275 .310 OBP .351 .289 SLG .386 3 XBH 10 1 HR 3 6 RBI 13 26/10 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings