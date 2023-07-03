The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Monday at 6:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Phillies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .264 with 26 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Candelario enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

In 63.3% of his 79 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 29.1% of his games this year, Candelario has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this year (43.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .255 AVG .273 .333 OBP .345 .441 SLG .506 20 XBH 19 3 HR 8 14 RBI 25 31/13 K/BB 37/15 0 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings