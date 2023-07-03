Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Matt Olson and his .422 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams on July 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .252 with 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 50 walks.
- He ranks 85th in batting average, 34th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Olson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with three homers during his last games.
- Olson has picked up a hit in 65.1% of his 83 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.5% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 28.9% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has had an RBI in 37 games this year (44.6%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (21.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 46 of 83 games this year, and more than once 17 times.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|38
|.267
|AVG
|.235
|.362
|OBP
|.349
|.605
|SLG
|.544
|27
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|31
|50/25
|K/BB
|53/25
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Williams (0-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering one hit.
