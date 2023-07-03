Monday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (34-49) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (45-39) at 6:05 PM ET (on July 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Reds will give the ball to Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (1-4, 4.91 ERA).

Nationals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Nationals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Nationals have gone 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (40.3%) in those contests.

Washington has a win-loss record of 30-45 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (344 total, 4.1 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.77 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule