The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario hit the field in the first game of a four-game series against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds, on Monday at Nationals Park.

The favored Reds have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +105. The total for the matchup is set at 10 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -125 +105 10 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Nationals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Read More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (40.3%) in those games.

This season, Washington has won 28 of its 71 games, or 39.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 38 of its 82 games with a total.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 7-5-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-27 21-22 18-21 16-27 24-27 10-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.