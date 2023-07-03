The Cincinnati Reds (45-39) and Washington Nationals (34-49) square off in the first of a four-game series on Monday at Nationals Park, at 6:05 PM ET. The Reds are coming off a series victory over the Padres, and the Nationals a series win over the Phillies.

The probable pitchers are Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds and Jake Irvin (1-4) for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.96 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-4, 4.91 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin (1-4) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.

Irvin has recorded two quality starts this year.

Irvin will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver (1-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.96 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .310 in 13 games this season.

He has one quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Weaver has made seven starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.