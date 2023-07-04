The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .270 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Riley has recorded a hit in 58 of 84 games this year (69.0%), including 26 multi-hit games (31.0%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.

Riley has had at least one RBI in 36.9% of his games this year (31 of 84), with two or more RBI 12 times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .303 AVG .232 .359 OBP .307 .491 SLG .419 19 XBH 13 7 HR 8 21 RBI 24 43/15 K/BB 43/16 1 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings