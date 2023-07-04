C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Tuesday, C.J. Abrams (batting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brett Kennedy. First pitch is at 11:05 AM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .231 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Abrams has recorded a hit in 43 of 74 games this year (58.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (18.9%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (9.5%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Abrams has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this season (21 of 74), with two or more RBI nine times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (36.5%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.246
|AVG
|.216
|.291
|OBP
|.261
|.405
|SLG
|.373
|12
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|22
|27/5
|K/BB
|36/4
|5
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.95).
- The Reds allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kennedy makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old right-hander.
