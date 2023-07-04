Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Corey Dickerson -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brett Kennedy on the hill, on July 4 at 11:05 AM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Reds Player Props
|Nationals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Reds
|Nationals vs Reds Odds
|Nationals vs Reds Prediction
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson has six doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .247.
- Dickerson has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 33 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In nine games this year (27.3%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (18.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.222
|AVG
|.262
|.237
|OBP
|.308
|.250
|SLG
|.443
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|9/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kennedy gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old righty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.