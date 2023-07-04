Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .784 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brett Kennedy on the mound, on July 4 at 11:05 AM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario has 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .265.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
  • Candelario enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .313 with two homers.
  • In 63.8% of his games this season (51 of 80), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 80), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30.0% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 35 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 40
.257 AVG .273
.337 OBP .345
.459 SLG .506
21 XBH 19
4 HR 8
15 RBI 25
32/14 K/BB 37/15
0 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Kennedy makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old righty.
