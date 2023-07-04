Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .784 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brett Kennedy on the mound, on July 4 at 11:05 AM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .265.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Candelario enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .313 with two homers.
- In 63.8% of his games this season (51 of 80), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 80), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.0% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 35 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.257
|AVG
|.273
|.337
|OBP
|.345
|.459
|SLG
|.506
|21
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|25
|32/14
|K/BB
|37/15
|0
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kennedy makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old righty.
