Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .784 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brett Kennedy on the mound, on July 4 at 11:05 AM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy

Brett Kennedy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .265.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Candelario enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .313 with two homers.

In 63.8% of his games this season (51 of 80), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 80), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.0% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 35 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .257 AVG .273 .337 OBP .345 .459 SLG .506 21 XBH 19 4 HR 8 15 RBI 25 32/14 K/BB 37/15 0 SB 4

