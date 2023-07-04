Lane Thomas and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds and Brett Kennedy on July 4 at 11:05 AM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Reds.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 99 hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .509. All three of those stats are tops among Washington hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

In 79.5% of his games this year (66 of 83), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (32.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 16.9% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.3% of his games this season, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 55.4% of his games this season (46 of 83), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .316 AVG .289 .353 OBP .346 .574 SLG .451 23 XBH 15 8 HR 6 25 RBI 19 34/8 K/BB 58/12 6 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings