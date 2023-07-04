Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on July 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .251 with nine doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 87th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Ozuna enters this game on a 13-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .263 with one homer.
- In 67.6% of his games this year (46 of 68), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (19.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 23.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 25 games this year (36.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|29
|.257
|AVG
|.243
|.323
|OBP
|.339
|.471
|SLG
|.534
|14
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|19
|37/14
|K/BB
|22/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.48), 33rd in WHIP (1.189), and 54th in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.