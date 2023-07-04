How to Watch the Nationals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds play Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.
Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 69 home runs as a team.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .395 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored 346 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.
- Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.75) in the majors this season.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.472 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Patrick Corbin (5-9) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 18th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- He has eight quality starts in 17 chances this season.
- Corbin has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Gilbert
|6/30/2023
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/1/2023
|Phillies
|L 19-4
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Zack Wheeler
|7/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|7/3/2023
|Reds
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Luke Weaver
|7/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Brett Kennedy
|7/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Brandon Williamson
|7/7/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Andrew Heaney
|7/8/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Martín Pérez
|7/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Dane Dunning
