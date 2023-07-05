C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
C.J. Abrams -- 2-for-3 with two doubles in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Reds.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .236 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Abrams has had a hit in 44 of 75 games this year (58.7%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.0%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (9.3%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Abrams has had an RBI in 21 games this year (28.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.3%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.256
|AVG
|.216
|.304
|OBP
|.261
|.426
|SLG
|.373
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|22
|28/6
|K/BB
|36/4
|5
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.66 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.66, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .289 against him.
