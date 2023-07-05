Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .264 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks.
- Smith enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 54 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has hit a home run in 4.9% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has had an RBI in 15 games this year (18.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.9%).
- He has scored in 30 of 81 games (37.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.253
|AVG
|.275
|.307
|OBP
|.351
|.287
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|13
|28/10
|K/BB
|22/16
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.66 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.66 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .289 to his opponents.
