The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .261 with 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 51 of 81 games this year (63.0%), including 21 multi-hit games (25.9%).

In 14.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has had at least one RBI in 29.6% of his games this season (24 of 81), with more than one RBI 13 times (16.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (44.4%), including eight multi-run games (9.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .250 AVG .273 .333 OBP .345 .447 SLG .506 21 XBH 19 4 HR 8 15 RBI 25 34/15 K/BB 37/15 0 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings