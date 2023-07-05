Lane Thomas and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 100 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .509. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 15th in slugging.

In 67 of 84 games this season (79.8%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (32.1%).

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has had an RBI in 32 games this season (38.1%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 54.8% of his games this season (46 of 84), with two or more runs nine times (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .314 AVG .289 .349 OBP .346 .572 SLG .451 24 XBH 15 8 HR 6 26 RBI 19 35/8 K/BB 58/12 6 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings