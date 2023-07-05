Spencer Steer will lead the way for the Cincinnati Reds (47-39) on Wednesday, July 5, when they clash with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (34-51) at Nationals Park at 7:05 PM ET.

The Reds are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Nationals have +100 odds to upset. The game's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (3-6, 6.66 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (6-6, 3.30 ERA)

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 15 (68.2%) of those contests.

The Reds have gone 9-5 (winning 64.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Reds played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 31 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 29-44 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+160) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Lane Thomas 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

