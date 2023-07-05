Jonathan India leads the Cincinnati Reds (47-39) into a contest against the Washington Nationals (34-51) after his two-homer performance in an 8-4 victory over the Nationals. It begins at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Reds will give the nod to Graham Ashcraft (3-6, 6.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (6-6, 3.30 ERA).

Nationals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ashcraft - CIN (3-6, 6.66 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (6-6, 3.30 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.

Gray is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the season.

Gray will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft (3-6) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 6.66, a 1.84 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.586.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

In 15 starts this season, Ashcraft has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

