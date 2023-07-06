Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .244 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .267 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 18 walks.

In 62.8% of his 78 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .253 AVG .281 .280 OBP .323 .377 SLG .373 10 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 21 15/7 K/BB 24/11 3 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings