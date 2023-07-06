The Washington Nationals (34-52) and the Cincinnati Reds (48-39) will square off on Thursday, July 6 at Nationals Park, with MacKenzie Gore getting the ball for the Nationals and Brandon Williamson toeing the rubber for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Reds have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Nationals (-120). The matchup's total is set at 10 runs.

Nationals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Gore - WSH (4-7, 4.48 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (1-2, 5.36 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Nationals' matchup against the Reds but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Nationals (-120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to beat the Reds with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.33.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Lane Thomas hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have won both games they've played as favorites this season.

The Nationals have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Washington.

The Nationals have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Washington and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Reds have won in 30, or 48.4%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Reds have won 25 of 55 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+120) Keibert Ruiz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Lane Thomas 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.