Pebble Beach Golf Links, a 6,509-yard, par-72 course, will be the setting for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open, with $10M in prize money on the line. Watch the first round on Thursday, July 6. Minjee Lee won this tournament the last time out.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open

Start Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards

Par 72/6,509 yards Thursday TV: USA Network

USA Network Friday TV: USA Network

USA Network Saturday TV: NBC

NBC Sunday TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Want to place a bet on the U.S. Women’s Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

U.S. Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 10:00 AM ET Hole 1 Kelly Xu, Lindy Duncan, Haeji Kang 10:22 AM ET Hole 10 Brittany Lang, Jill McGill, Angela Stanford 10:33 AM ET Hole 10 Patty Tavatanakit, Aine Donegan, Sung-hyun Park 10:44 AM ET Hole 10 Zoe Campos, Moriya Jutanugarn, Haruka Kawasaki 10:55 AM ET Hole 10 Yana Wilson, Lizette Salas, Jodi Ewart Shadoff 11:06 AM ET Hole 10 Sei-young Kim, Megan Khang, Ruoning Yin 11:17 AM ET Hole 10 Xiyu Lin, Hye-jin Choi, Carlota Ciganda 11:28 AM ET Hole 10 Annika Sorenstam, Michelle Wie West, In-gee Chun 11:39 AM ET Hole 10 Georgia Hall, Celine Boutier, Nasa Hataoka 11:50 AM ET Hole 10 Nelly Korda, Alexis Thompson, Jin-young Ko

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.