Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (57-33) and Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (58-28) will match up in the series opener on Friday, July 7 at Tropicana Field. The contest will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Braves -110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (2-2, 4.50 ERA) vs Charlie Morton - ATL (8-6, 3.57 ERA)

Braves vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Braves' game against the Rays but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Braves (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to beat the Rays with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 75 games this season and won 51 (68%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 53-25 (67.9%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Braves have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win five times (71.4%) in those games.

The Braves have a win-loss record of 5-2 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Braves as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Olson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+145) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+170) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Austin Riley 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.