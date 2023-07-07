Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeimer Candelario -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the hill, on July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .261 with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.9% of his games this year (53 of 83), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (25.3%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (14.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.9% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.4% of his games this season (36 of 83), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.333
|OBP
|.345
|.444
|SLG
|.506
|22
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|25
|34/15
|K/BB
|37/15
|1
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Bradford (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.98 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the left-hander threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without surrendering a hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.98, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.