Keibert Ruiz, with a slugging percentage of .238 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the hill, July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford

Cody Bradford TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .229 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 71 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this year (33.8%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 20 games this season (28.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .236 AVG .223 .274 OBP .290 .339 SLG .385 9 XBH 10 2 HR 7 12 RBI 20 16/4 K/BB 10/12 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings